By-election results 2018 LIVE: Kairana, Palghar, Chengannur, Bhandara-Gondia, Noorpur, Nagaland, Jokihat, Gomia, Silli; counting Thursday

By-election results 2018 LIVE: In Bhandara-Gondiya, BJP MP Nana Patole quit the party last December to join Congress.

By-election results 2018 LIVE: On May 28, by-elections were held in 10 assembly constituencies – Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shahkot in Punjab, Jokihat in Bihar, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Chengannur in Kerala, Palus Kadegaon in Maharashtra, Ampati in Meghalaya, Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal – and four Lok Sabha constituencies – Kairana, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondia, Nagaland.

The Kairana bypoll was necessiated after the death of sitting BJP MP Hukum Singh. In Bhandara-Gondiya, BJP MP Nana Patole quit the party last December to join Congress. And the seat in Palghar Constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Chintaman Vanga due to a heart attack. Amongst these, Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, and Palghar by-elections were tainted with the controversy over faulty EVMs and VVPAT machines. Re-election was also held on some polling booths in UP and Maharashtra on May 30.