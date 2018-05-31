By-election results 2018: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha, Assembly elections

While BJP looked to retain its seats at most places, the Congress tried tooth and nails to increase its tally.

The results for four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats, where bypolls were held on May 28, have been announced/or will be out soon. All eyes were set on Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana and Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha seats. Kairana, a communally sensitive constituency, has now been wrested by RLD from the BJP. While in Maharashtra, the BJP has been able to win the Palghar Lok Sabha seat. The elections at most places were seen as a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party and joint Opposition. While BJP looked to retain its seats at most places, the Congress tried tooth and nails to increase its tally.

Here are the results of all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies which went to poll today:

Lok Sabha results bypoll



Seat – Winner – Runner up

1. Kairana – Tabassum Hasan (RLD) – Mriganka Singh

2. Palghar – Rajendra Gavit (BJP) – Shrinivas Wanaga (Congress)

3. Nagaland – Results awaited

4. Gondia-Bhandara (Maharashtra) – Madhukar Kukde (NCP) – Hemant Patel (BJP)

Assembly seats:

Seat – Winner – Runner up

1. Ampati (Meghalaya): Miani D Shira (Congress) – Clement G Momin (NPP)

2.Chengannur (Kerala): Saji Cheriyan (CPM) – D Vijayakumar (INC)

3. Shahkot (Punjab): Hardev Singh Ladi (Congress) – Naib Singh Kohar (SAD)

4. Jokihat (Bihar): Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) – Murshid Alam (JD(U))

5. Gomia (Jharkhand) – Babita Devi (JMM) – Madhav Lal Singh (BJP)

6. Silli (Jharkhand) – Seema Devi Mahto (JMM) – Sudesh Mahato (AJSU)

7. Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) – Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam (Congress) – uncontested

8 Tharali (Uttrakhand): Munni Devi (BJP) – Jeet Ram (Congress)

9 Maheshtala (West Bengal) – Dulal Chandra Das (TMC) – Pravat Chowdhury (CPM)

10. Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) – Naimul Hasan (SP) – Avni Singh (BJP)

The election was seen as a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition parties. As the results were announced, the BJP was seen suffering loses at most place. However, the saffron party managed to retain Palghar, a crucial seat in Maharashtra. In UP, Opposition wrested both – Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly – from the BJP.