By Election Result 2019 Date, Time: Winners in 51 Assembly, 2 Lok Sabha seats to be declared tomorrow – All you need to know

The BJP had won nearly 30 of the assembly seats where by-polls were held while the Congress bagged 12. (PIB)

By-Election Result Date and Time: The results for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats that went to polls across 17 states on October 21 will be announced tomorrow (Thursday). The states where byelections were held are Uttar Pradesh-11 seats, Gujarat-6, Bihar-5, Kerala-5, Punjab-4, Assam-4, Sikkim-3, Rajasthan-2, Himachal Pradesh-2, Tamil Nadu-2 and one seat each in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. The two Lok Sabha seats that went to polls are Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar.

The BJP had won nearly 30 of the assembly seats where by-polls were held while the Congress bagged 12. The rest of the seats were with regional political parties such as SP, BSP in Uttar Pradesh and DMK and AIDMK in Tamil Nadu. The polls were necessitated as many of the MLAs from these 51 constituencies vacated their seats after winning the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

With 11 seats up for grabs in by-polls — the maximum among all states — Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered battle among SP, BSP, Congress and the BJP. The BJP alone had won eight of these 11 seats while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won 1. The rest two seats went to the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. The bypolls will also be a test for Yogi Adityanath who has spent close to 30 months in the office.

In the assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP had won 325 seats and the SP, which contested with the Congress, had to settle with just 54 seats. This time, SP, BSP and Congress are fighting the polls separately — a move that can help the saffron party.

Among the other key states where by-elections were held are Gujarat, Bihar, Kerala and Punjab, they together have 18 seats. In Gujarat and Bihar, the BJP and its ally JDU are in control but the same cannot be said in Kerala and Punjab where Left and Congress are in control. The elections will be a big test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this will be the first set of elections after the BJP’s Lok Sabha victory and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

For Congress, Rajasthan is another key state where it would want to increase its tally by winning two seats from the BJP and its ally – RLP. In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and DMK are in a close contest in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats.