Busy in elections, BJP turned blind eye to unemployment problem: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labourers, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states recently, committing suicide.
“In UP, unemployment has emerged as a big problem in form of suicides. Forgetting truth of corona, BJP has become busy in elections. When BJP is not considering unemployment and starvation as a problem, how will it solve them.With Bihar election nearing, after some days ‘star campaigner’ will also start flying,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
BSP supremo Mayawati also asked the government to make concrete efforts to provide jobs to unemployed migrants.
“The Supremo Court order to withdraw cases against migrants in justified, timely and appreciable as due to corona pandemic and lockdown, unemployed migrants could not follow rules and FIRs were lodged against them,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
“The SC order to provide job to migrants in their home state is also welcome. In this regard governments should be serious and sensitive in providing them jobs and start the process without any delay. This is demand of the BSP,” she said.
