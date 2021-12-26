  • MORE MARKET STATS

Businessman raided by central agencies has links with SP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Unaccounted Rs 150 crore in cash was unearthed in a series of raids by various taxation agencies on the premises of Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain, sources had said on Friday.

The BJP had claimed that he had links with the Samajwadi Party, which was denied by the Opposition party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the businessman whose premises was raided by central agencies recently is linked to the SP, a charge denied the Opposition party earlier.

Addressing a public meeting here, the chief minister said around Rs 100 crore more recovered from the trader today.

“For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. Rupees 257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered,” he said.

“This money belongs to the poor. There is also evidence of how it was looted,” he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 150 crore here.

