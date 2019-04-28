Bus stolen from Hyderabad, found dismantled in Maharashtra

By: |
Published: April 28, 2019 3:39:33 PM

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested eight persons from Nanded in Maharashtra for stealing a 45-seater bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, hoping to sell it in scrap.

Hyderabad police arrest eight persons for stealing TSRTC bus. (Representative image)Hyderabad police arrest eight persons for stealing TSRTC bus. (Representative image)

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested eight persons from Nanded in Maharashtra for stealing a 45-seater bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, hoping to sell it in scrap.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Hyderabad’s Afzalganj police station solved the case within 48 hours of the theft but could not recover the entire bus. Police recovered only the destination board, the rear part of the chassis, cowling of the engine and 45 seats.

The theft took place in the wee hours of Wednesday when the driver fell asleep after parking it for the night. On waking up at around 5 am, Jaggari Venkatesham, the driver found the vehicle missing from the spot. Venkatesham also informed the depot manager, who registered an FIR (First Information Report) at the Afzalganj police station.

On examining the CCTV footage, probe officials found that two men – Syed Abed and Syed Zehad, stole the TSRTCs ‘Metro Express’ bus and drove it away from the parking lot. The officials then alerted all the police stations, toll plazas and the highway patrols.

Later, the police also went through the CCTV footage of the toll plazas and found that the duo drove the bus nearly 250 km non-stop until it broke down near Bokar (60 km away from Nanded). The culprits then called a tow-crane and took the bus to a scrap shop in Martal village. The shop was owned by Mohammed Naweed, a relative of the Syed brothers. According to reports, Naweed paid a sum of Rs 60,000 for dismantling the vehicle and sell its parts.

“The brothers, Naweed and five others dismantled the bus using gas-cutters on Wednesday itself. Nothing of the vehicle was left but for the tyres and the mainframe,” said Karuna Kumar, Inspector, Afzalganj police station told IE.

According to police, both Abed and Zehad are auto-rickshaw drivers and residents of Chulakulaguda area of Hyderabad. Police has registered 10 cases against the duo.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bus stolen from Hyderabad, found dismantled in Maharashtra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition