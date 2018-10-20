Bus falls into pond near Assam’s Guwahati; 7 dead, 20 injured

The incident took place when an Assam State Transport Corporation bus lost control and fell into a pond between Guwahati and Mukalmua

Seven people have been reported dead and 20 have been injured in a major bus mihap which took place near Assam’s Guwahati. The incident took place when an Assam State Transport Corporation bus lost control and fell into a pond between Guwahati and Mukalmua, ANI reported. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

In another similar incident on Tuesday, 5 passengers were killed, while 20 more injured when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge Hooghly’s Haripal village. Two men and three women died when the bus headed to Howrah from Arambagh with around 30 passengers dashed against the cement railings of the bridge, news agency PTI had reported.

