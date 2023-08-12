scorecardresearch
Bus falls down road after portion of Mandi-Shimla highway caves in, 4 injured – Watch VIDEO

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 24, during the monsoon season.

Written by India News Desk
Mandi
An HRTC bus, which was going from Sundernagar to Shimla, is seen after an accident as the road underneath caved in, in Mandi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

At least four passengers of a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus were injured after it fell a few feet as a portion of the Mandi-Shimla highway caved in on Saturday.

There were 12 passengers on board the bus which was on its way to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district. The bus fell a few feet, landing on its tyres and was not buried in the debris, according to officials.

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said the four injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 24, during the monsoon season.

The Shimla-Kalka on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State’s Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The road was opened on Thursday after a week.

The Manali-Chandigarh national highway was also blocked near Pandoh following landslides triggered by intermittent rain. A total 395 roads are blocked in the state, according to officials.

Himachal Pradesh

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 13:40 IST

