Bus driver ensures passengers’ safety before falling dead

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 7:45 PM

Writhing in pain, he alerted the conductor and managed to take the bus to the side of the road before collapsing on the steering wheel, transport department officials said.

accident, road accident, bus driver, india news, Chennai, Nerkundram. L Ramesh, Vellore district, chennai bus accident, The conductor and other passengers said the driver had shown great presence of mind in steering the bus to safety even while he was experiencing severe pain.

Clutching his chest in severe pain, a bus driver saved 30 passengers by steering the bus to the side of a busy road before collapsing and dying of a heart attack on the steering wheel near suburban Nerkundram. L Ramesh (55) suffered a heart attack while driving the state transport corporation bus from Tirupattur in Vellore district to Chennai early on Monday.

Writhing in pain, he alerted the conductor and managed to take the bus to the side of the road before collapsing on the steering wheel, transport department officials said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead, following a massive heart attack. The conductor and other passengers said the driver had shown great presence of mind in steering the bus to safety even while he was experiencing severe pain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bus driver ensures passengers’ safety before falling dead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition