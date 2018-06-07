In a tragic incident that came to light, earlier on Thursday, as many as 30 people were reportedly injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tragic incident that came to light, earlier on Thursday, as many as 30 people were reportedly injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir reports ANI. Along with a tweet, a video was also shared which captured the incident. As seen in the video, the bus can be seen driving on the edge of the road where there were no railings on the side. Soon after the bus fell into the pit, people who stood nearby ran to help the people trapped inside the bus.

This is not the first time when an incident like this took place in the region. A bus which was en route to Doda from Halaran and fell into which is 200-feet deep gorge near Kahara on Gandoh-Thathri road. According to the police, “Two persons died and 26 others were injured when a minibus on way from Halaran village to Kara Gandoh in Doda district went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a deep gorge.”

#WATCH: At least 30 people injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Doda. #JammuAndKashmir. pic.twitter.com/xWLnWRUcS3 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Earlier this month, on June 5, as many as 11 people which included six women, were killed and 19 others were injured when a bus fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge The incident took place in Mizoram’s Lunglei district. The bus was driven by the helper as the driver of the bus wanted to take a nap.

On June 1, a bus was travelling from Shimla to Tikkar in Himachal Pradesh fell into a 500-ft gorge. During this incident, the driver lost control while negotiating a steep turn, killing eight passengers.