Burying the hatchet: Amarinder Singh by his side, Navjot Singh Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared to have made peace with each other as they appeared together during an event where Sidhu took over the reins as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Notably, the chief minister’s office had said that Singh won’t meet Sidhu unless the latter formally apologises for his derogatory tweets targeting Singh. The CM’s office had also refuted reports that Sidhu had sought time to meet him. CM Singh had neither congratulated nor spoken to Sidhu since the announcement of his elevation as PPCC president by Sonia Gandhi.

However, yesterday, Sidhu reportedly reached out to Singh and invited him for the installation ceremony of the new PPCC team. After Sidhu, two of his newly appointed subordinates Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian also invited the CM by handing him a letter signed by 56 MLAs, including Sidhu. The CM then accepted the invitation.

Sidhu even wrote to CM Singh stating that he had no personal agenda against him and requested the CM to bless the new team as the eldest of the Punjab Congress family.

Earlier today, Singh and Sidhu met at the Punjab Bhawan during a tea party.

Addressing the party workers during his installation, Sidhu said that he will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Chief Minister. He also said that the Congress is united irrespective of the Opposition’s claim. Sidhu added that those opposing him help in his improvement.

Sidhu also hit out at the Modi government over the continuing farmers’ protest, saying that those who made the government are today forced to sit on roads.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also said today that the crisis in Punjab Congress has been resolved.