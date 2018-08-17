Burglary attempt at Maharashtra minister Dilip Kamble’s office

The burglary attempt came to light when his family members found the lock on the outer door of the office damaged this morning.

Unidentified persons tried to break into the office of Maharashtra minister Dilip Kamble here when he was away in Delhi to attend the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, police today said.

The burglary attempt came to light when his family members found the lock on the outer door of the office damaged this morning.

Besides, the burglars also tried to break into three other flats in the same building in Parmarnagar locality of Wanowarie area, police said.

“It seems the attempt was made in the wee hours. The lock was broken, but nothing seems to have been stolen from the office. We are investigating,” a police officer said.

Kamble, the minister of state for social justice, told PTI over phone from Delhi that while he has a flat on the third floor of the building, he has rented another flat on the second floor to use as an office. “This second-floor flat was targeted,” he said.

Police said there was a CCTV camera in the building, but its footage is unclear because of darkness.