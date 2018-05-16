Burger King manager booked after man complains of plastic in food at Delhi outlet, customer hospitalised with throat injury

A case was registered and the shift manager was arrested. He was later granted bail.

Grabbing a bite at a Burger King outlet located within the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro Station premises on May 13 turned out to be a nightmare for R Kumar. A vegetarian burger he ordered at the American fast food outlet in central Delhi landed him in hospital. As per reports, Kumar bought a cheese veggie burger and felt something hard in his mouth as he began relishing it.

After some time, he started feeling nauseous, and raised the matter with the shift manager. Kumar alleged that the manager had rejected his complaint. Kumar then informed the police. Subsequently, he was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital where doctors found that he had suffered a throat injury. A piece of plastic was found in the burger that caused an injury to his pharynx. Kumar was later discharged, police said. A case was registered and the shift manager was arrested. He was later granted bail.

Kumar had claimed a part of the plastic entered his stomach while the other got stuck between his teeth. “I felt like vomiting and got anxious… I then contacted police,” he wrote in his complaint. A spokesperson of Burger King told Times Of India that they have taken cognisance of the matter and a probe has been initiated. He also said that action will be taken against those who will be found responsible. “We got to know about the incident and have initiated an inquiry into the allegations. Appropriate action will be taken as per the law. We are coordinating with the police regarding this,” TOI quoted a Burger King spokesperson as saying.

This isn’t the first time that a popular American fast food joint has come under the scanner over its food safety standards. In January this year, the state food and drug administration (FDA) had warned McDonald’s as one of its outlets in Mumbai for allegedly breaching food safety standards. The FDA had reportedly conducted a “surprise check” on the McDonald’s outlet in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel for alleged violation of the Food Safety Standards Act, by cooking in unhygienic conditions, and also for not displaying its licence copy prominently.