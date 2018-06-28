Bureaucratic rejig at Centre: Bhushan Kumar Sinha appointed as Joint Secretary, DFS

Sinha, a 1993 batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed to the post for five years, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

Senior bureaucrat Bhushan Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Joint Secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the government. Sinha, a 1993 batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed to the post for five years, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said. He has been appointed in place of IAS officer Lok Ranjan, who is the central government’s nominee on the board of ICICI Bank. Ranjan was in May transferred to the Personnel Ministry.

IAS officer N K Sudhansu has been appointed as Professor (Economics) in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. Sushma Taishete, a 1988 batch officer of Central Secretariat Service, has been named Joint Secretary in Department of Justice, the order said.

Saurabh Endley will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. He is 1990 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME). Kalyani Chadha, also an IRSME officer, has been appointed Joint Secretary in Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, it said.