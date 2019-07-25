Bureaucracy reshuffle: Atanu Chakraborty gets DEA, Ajay Kumar Bhalla shifted in home ministry

Atanu Chakraborty (left);

Ajay Kumar Bhalla

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Wednesday appointed 24 secretary-rank officials to

various departments — disinvestment secretary Atanu Chakraborty will be the new economic affairs secretary to steer the Centre’s Budget and coordinate with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on monetary policy.

Power secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the home ministry and will take over as the home secretary, succeeding Rajiv Gauba whos is retiring on August 31. Incumbent finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg — who also handles the economic affairs department — has been given the charge of power secretary. Anil Kumar Khachi, IAS (HP:86), currently in the cadre, will take over as disinvestment (DIPAM) secretary.

Chakraborty, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, drove the Centre’s FY19 disinvestment programme successfully to net Rs 85,000 crore, Rs 5,000 crore more than the target for the year. Among others, Guruprasad Mohapatra, IAS (GJ:86), chairman of Airports Authority of India has been appointed as secretary of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), following superannuation of Ramesh Abhishek, on July 31. Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure as union home secretary till August 2021.