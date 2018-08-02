Burari horror in Kerala? Family of four found dead in pit behind house, black magic suspected

Neighbours of the family started suspecting that something is wrong after they weren’t able to see any member of the household for a few days.

In a shocking incident, bodies of four members of a family were found in a pit behind their house in Thodupuzha in the Idukki district of Kerala. Those whose bodies were recovered include 52-year-old Kannatu Krishnan, his wife 50-year-old Susheela, 21-year-old daughter Aarsha and 18-year-old son Arjun – all allegedly hammered to death as their decomposed bodies were discovered under mysterious circumstances.

But, what’s bone-chilling about the incident is that it seems like a repeat of Delhi’s mass suicide case in Burari as there are reports that Krishnan used to practice black magic at his house. According to a News Minute report, a police complaint was registered against him a few years ago for practising magic. His brother, Yanjeswar is reported to have said that at nights, various people in cars used to come to visit Krishnan. The family is also said to have known to have kept away from people and the society.

Neighbours of the family started suspecting that something is wrong after they weren’t able to see any member of the household for a few days. The locals claim that they had not seen Krishnan coming to buy milk for a couple of days and then approached the police on Wednesday morning.

The house, situated in an isolated area, was not locked. As per reports, the police found blood stains on the walls inside the house and there was blood on the floors. When police inspected the grounds, they found a freshly dug pit inside the compound.

It is then that the four bodies stacked on top of other were found. The police found Arjun’s body first, followed by his sister Aarsha. Susheela and Krishnan’s bodies were found underneath the children. The bodies were severely wounded with Krishnan’s face fully damaged. His wife was stabbed in the chest while Arjun and Aarsha had suffered grave injuries on the back.

Police suspect that the murder had been carried out by more than one person. The bodies have been shifted to the Kottayam medical college.