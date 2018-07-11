Burari horror: Diary notings spoke of ‘wandering souls’, said ‘may not celebrate Diwali next year’

The disturbing case of the mysterious deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi’s Burari area has thrown up shocking revelations. The sensational case has left the nation in a state of shock and each macabre detail emerging from the police probe is adding a new twist to the entire case. Virtually ruling out the prospect of a murder, the autopsy report of 10 of 11 persons of a Burari family today revealed that all deceased died of hanging. The postmortem report of the 77-year-old lady who was among the 11 who allegedly committed suicide to attain salvation, is, however, still awaited.

While several diaries from the Burari house of horror revealed that the entire incident was well planned and went as per script, police probing the sensational case of suspected mass suicide has claimed that the handwritten notes seized from their residence in Burari talk about ‘wandering souls’ that were accompanying the soul of Lalit Bhati’s deceased father. According to media reports, the notes prepared by Lalit, who was among the 11 members who died on July 1, had claimed that his dead father visits him regularly.

Police said that Lalit was acting, talking like his father and was making notes that his father, who died a decade ago, dictated to him. At one place in the notes, Lalit (45) mentioned that it was because of ‘someone’s past mistakes’ that the family failed to ‘attain something’ on November 11, 2017.

Besides, it says that they “might not celebrate the next Diwali”.

“Dhanteras aakar chali gayi. Kisi ki purani galti ke aabhaav se kuch prapti se door ho. Agli Diwali na mana sako. Chetavni ko nazar andaaz karne ke bajai gaur kiya karo (Dhanteras has already passed. You failed to attain something due to someone’s past mistakes. You might not celebrate the next Diwali. Instead of ignoring the warning, pay attention),” the entry said.

The notes also talk about ‘other souls accompanying Lalit’s father. It said that all these souls are “still yearning for salvation”. Quoting Lalit’s father, the notes say that the souls with him are of extended family members – Sajjan Singh, Hira, Dayanand, Ganga Devi.

“Four souls are still wandering with me. If you improve yourself, these souls will be freed. You feel that by completing all the rituals in Haridwar, the souls achieve salvation. I am accompanied by the souls of others also,” the notes written on July 19, 2015, in Hindi, say.

Sajjan was Lalit’s father-in-law, Hira was the husband of his sister Pratibha and Dayanand and Ganga Devi were in-laws of his sister Sujata Nagpal.

The notes further say that the ‘phone addiction’ of 15-year-old Dhruv was not good.

The death of 11 members of a family including kids had left the country in shock. Police had initially suspected it be a case of mass suicide but relatives had cried conspiracy behind the ‘murders’. On Tuesday, a team of the Delhi Police visited the family’s Burari residence to collect more evidence. The autopsy report of Narayani Devi (77) is likely to come anytime soon. All 10 members were found hanging whereas Narayani Devi’s body was found on the floor of another room.