Burari gang war: Delhi Police intensify hunt for Jitender Gogi, set up 12-member team to arrest wanted gangster

Two days after the deadly shootout in Burari area of the national capital that left four people including two passersby dead, the Delhi Police has stepped up its search for notorious gangster Jitender Gogi, believed to be the prime suspect in Monday’s gang war. A team of 12 officers from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been tasked to locate and arrest Gogi. On Monday morning, just before 10 am, a shootout was reported in Burari in which members of the Gogi gang were involved. The target of the Gogi gang was Mukul, who police said, received 14 bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The second person who died in the firing has been identified as Hemchand alias Hemu. He was also a member of the Gogi gang. Police said that Hemu, 42, died after receiving bullet injuries fired by his own gang members or by himself. The two passers-by who also lost their lives have identified as Sangeeta Sharma (37) and Rajkumar (19).

According to a report in The Indian Express, Hemu was initially identified as another criminal Sujeet. He was dumped outside the Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh in an injured state by the Gogi gang members with a stolen Fortuner car. He, however, later died of his injuries. After leaving the Fortuner car carrying Hemu, the gang members fled from the spot in an Audi car. The Fortuner car was stolen from Gurgaon, police said.

Police said that Hemu had suffered injuries in his thigh and died of excessive bleeding. Police said that he was an alleged criminal from Mandhoti village in Bahadurgarh – a city located in Jhajjar district of Haryana but is a part of the NCR. Police said that Hemu was absconding since 2011 following a matrimonial dispute. After he left his village, his parents had disowned him.

Police said that Hemu might have suffered injuries during the firing, adding that the attackers got out of the vehicle while shooting at Mukul. They said that officials are in touch with their Haryana counterparts to get details of criminal cases against Hemu.

The IE report said that Mukul and his men were unarmed when Gogi gang members opened fire on them.

Police said that the CCTV footage has not been able to confirm Gogi’s presence at the shootout site on Monday. However, police said that they are of the view that he may have hired shooters, probably from the Danish Karalia gang.