Burari deaths: Who brought the stools for ‘mass suicide’?

Delhi police are investigating all possible angles of the tragic incident.

In a shocking incident at the national capital, where eleven members of a family allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves inside their house, CCTV footage has established that there is no role of an outsider in the deaths, reports NDTV. Almost 72 hours had passed since the incident took place. The security footage recovered from a CCTV camera installed opposite the house in north Delhi’s Burari shows that a woman of the family bringing in a stool at 10 pm. The stool was one of the five used in the mass hangings. The incident followed a script in one of the diaries recovered from the house after the deaths. The CCTV footage also clarified that the little children were tied up and were gagged by their parents in preparation for the extreme steps of life. There are strong speculations in several media reports that the incident was a mass suicide act.

In a note on June 30, there were clear instructions titled- “Bhagwaan ka raasta” which means Road to God. The note further revealed that – food will be ordered at 10 pm and “kriya” will take place after midnight at 1 am.

The steps were followed according to the timeline framed together by the Delhi police with help from dairy and CCTV footage.

The footage showed that- at 10 pm, an older daughter-in-law of the family brought in the stool. At 10:15 pm, the two boys – Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15) bring the wires used in the hangings. At 10:39 pm, 20 roti were delivered to the family by a local restaurant. At 10:57 pm, Bhuwanesh, who was the older son of matriarch Narayani Devi, takes the dog for a walk. At 11:04 pm, Bhuwanesh and the dog returned back to home. At 5:56 am truck leaves behind milk cartons. At around 7:14 am, the local people entered the Bhuwanesh’s premise and found the dead bodies.

The family used to run a grocery shop on the ground floor which usually opens by 6 am. The deceased included seven women and four men of the family, including children and elderly. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwary had visited the spot. Meanwhile, Delhi police are investigating all possible angles of the tragic incident.