Burari deaths: Mystery deepens! ‘They were killed, didn’t commit suicide’ – What family members suspect

Police are investigating whether the 11 members of one family aged between 15 and 77 killed themselves yesterday as part of a suicide pact. (PTI)

As the mystery deepened over the deaths of 11 people found hanging in their New Delhi home, two family members insisted today that they were killed and did not commit suicide. Police are investigating whether the 11 members of one family aged between 15 and 77 killed themselves yesterday as part of a suicide pact after they found handwritten notes from the house, which indicated a “religious or spiritual angle” to the deaths. The handwritten notes said “the human body is temporary and one can overcome fear by covering their eyes and mouth”. Sujata Nagpal, the daughter of the 77-year-old Narayan Devi who was found dead on the floor in the house, accused the media of speculating things and circulating suicide theories.

“I used to speak to my mom every alternate day. Everything was going fine within our family. We are a well educated family and do not believe in babas. It’s not a case of suicide. Media has been speculating things and publishing wrong info about my family members committing suicide,” she said.

Geeta Thakral, Devi’s niece, said she suspect someone from outside the family was involved in the deaths. Thakral came to know about the incident at 6.30 pm yesterday. She said the family was gearing up for the wedding of Priyanka (33), who was among the deceased, and celebrated her engagement last month.

“They were religious like any other normal family. After hearing about various cases involving babas and tantriks, our family hardly believed in them. “The family business was going fine. There was no fight within the family. They were busy with wedding preparations. They were all happy. So why would they commit suicide at all,” she questioned.

The 11 deceased were identified as Devi, who was found dead on the floor, her daughter Pratibha (57), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh’s wife Savita (48) and their three children – Meenu (23), Nidhi (25) and Dhruv (15) were among the deceased. Lalit Bhatia’s wife Tina (42) and their 15-year-old son Shivam were also among those found dead along with Pratibha’s daughter Priyanka (33). Except Devi, others were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling, police said.