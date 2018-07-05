Burari deaths: In Delhi house of horror, new details from CCTV footage and ‘death manual’. Top Developments

Days after the mysterious death of 11 members of a family in North Delhi’s Burari, the emergence of more details point towards organised hanging by the Bhatia family.

Burari deaths: Days after the mysterious death of 11 members of a family in North Delhi’s Burari, the emergence of more details point towards organised hanging by the Bhatia family. Yesterday, the Delhi police Crime Branch recovered the CCTV footage of the fateful night before the incident which showed the daughters-in-law of the house bringing stools inside their home, and the two 15-year-olds carrying wires, on which the family members were found hanging the next day.

On Sunday morning, ten of the 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging from an iron-mesh from the ceiling at their house in North Delhi’s Burari, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house. As per reports, the family has been blindly believing Narayan Devi’s son Lalit Bhatia’s hallucinations of his late father that his soul would enter Lalit’s body and advise him on steps for a good life.

Here are the fresh details that the police have found through the CCTV footage in the Burari case:

1. Delhi Police has found CCTV footage which indicates that no outsider entered the Burari house from 10 pm on July 1 till the next day when the 11 family members were found dead by the neighbour Gurcharan Singh. Gurcharan came out in 30 seconds after finding the bodies hanging in the morning.

2. The footage of a camera installed outside a house opposite of the residence of the family showed that the elder daughter-in-law of the house, Savita, along with her daughter, Neetu, brought five stools that were later used for the members to be hanged.

3. Neetu is seen in the CCTV footage carrying stools accompanied by her mother. Police are now probing from where were the stools brought and what reason did the family give to the person for taking the stools.

4. Around 10.15 pm, Dhruv and Shivam, the youngest members of the house, were seen taking electrical wires from the plywood shop. These wires were used by the 10 members of the family for hanging.

5. Around 10.40 pm, a delivery boy is seen coming to the house for delivering 20 butter rotis ordered by the family. The family did not any curry with the food.

6. Around 11 pm, Bhavnesh, the elder son of the family matriarch was seen taking his dog out for a walk. He later returned to the house around 11.04 pm.

7. Between 11 pm and 6 am, when a milkman arrived to leave behind milk cartons, no outsider was seen entering the house from the main entrance. Around 7.15 pm, a neighbour Gurcharan Singh went upstairs and found 10 members of the family hanging and the elderly woman lying on the floor.

8. Delhi police recovered 11 diaries that were maintained over a period of 11 years. The content of the diaries matched the way the alleged suicides happened.

9. The diaries had instructions such as “keep water in a cup. When it will change colour, you will be saved”. The family was not expecting to die and thought that “the earth will shake” and “there will be thunder in the sky”, following which they will be saved.

10. Earlier, police had recovered eight more registers from different rooms of the house which had philosophical musings about walking on a “road to God”, “overcoming fear”, and “attaining salvation”.