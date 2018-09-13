Burari deaths: Delhi police receives psychological autopsy report of deceased



Bodies of 10 members of the family were found hanging from an iron mesh attached to the ceiling on July 1. (PTI)

The Delhi Police has received the psychological autopsy report of 11 members of the Chundawat family who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in North Delhi’s Burari on July 1, an official said.

The police had written to the CBI in July to conduct the psychological autopsy of the members and received the report on Wednesday, he said. The officer said the CBI, who were handed over the diaries the family had written over a span of 11 years which talked about attaining God, concurred with the police investigation.

According to sources, the police, during investigation, had found that one of the members, Lalit Chundawat, had visitations from his dead father and would dictate certain things to his family members.

The psychological autopsy report has also highlighted these observations, they said. Bodies of 10 members of the family were found hanging from an iron mesh attached to the ceiling on July 1, while that of Narayan Devi was found lying on the floor in another room of the house.

The police had found a belt near Narayan Devi’s body and a stole around her neck. They had received a pseudonymous letter claiming that the Chundawat family was in touch with a self-styled godman, “bidi wale baba” of Karala in north west Delhi.

The police had also found 11 diaries, which contained “psychological musings” and certain things about the “road to god” were also recovered by police.