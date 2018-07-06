Burari deaths case: Diaries reveal plan to ‘free house from spirits’, over 100 questioned by Delhi Police so far. Top Developments

Delhi Police Crime Branch said they have identified two shops from where the six stools, allegedly used by the family in the alleged suicide, were bought. (IE image)

Delhi Burari deaths case: The mystery behind the horrific deaths of 11 family members of North Delhi’s Bhatia family is deepening! With chilling revelations coming to the fore every day, the death mystery simply refuses to die down. In the latest in the string of disturbing findings, the Delhi Police has decided to go for a psychological autopsy of deceased of Burari’s Bhatia family. The initial autopsy report had said that all 11 members had died of hanging and there were no signs of struggle or scuffle.

On July 1, ten of the 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house. On Wednesday, police had recovered CCTV footage that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging.

Latest developments in the mysterious Burari family deaths case:

1. As per IE reports, Delhi Police Crime Branch said they have identified two shops from where the six stools, allegedly used by the family in the alleged suicide, were bought. In a CCTV footage recovered on Wednesday, the two daughters-in-law of Bhatia family were seen bring stools from outside at night. (Mention CCTV footage time and date)

2. Police said that the stools were brought from two separate shops on June 28 and June 30. They cost between Rs 170 and Rs 175 each. It is also revealed that the dupattas used for making knots were brought from the market, but the shops haven’t been located.

3. According to TOI reports, the mass hangings by 11 members of the Bhatia family was the culmination of a “badh tapasya” ritual undertaken to free the spirits of the deceased family patriarch and those of four others trapped in the house in Delhi’s Burari. This was revealed in the diary entries by elder son of the family, Lalit Bhatia.

4. Till Thursday, Delhi Police had questioned over 100 persons in connection with the mysterious deaths. Relatives of the Bhatia family have also been questioned who had earlier rejected the suicide theory saying that there was no motive behind the mass suicides.

5. The Delhi Police has decided to conduct the psychological autopsy to ascertain the psyche of the Burari-based Bhatia family. The doctor who will perform the autopsy is yet to be decided. Psychological autopsy is the mapping of the psyche of the living family members and the mental health of the deceased.

6. The Delhi Police is still awaiting the final postmortem report and the forensic report. They will also be sending the viscera of the bodies for forensic examination to ascertain whether the members were poisoned.

7. The registers recovered from the Bhatia residence in Burari will be sent for a handwriting analysis. The police are sure that one of the writers of those registers was 33-year-old Priyanka.

8. Delhi Police officials have said that the main focus now will be to ascertain if there was an “external influence” in the deaths of the 11 members of Bhatia family. Police said that they are probing whether Lalit, who claimed that he was possessed by his father’s spirit, was saying those things under someone’s influence.

9. The handwritten notes recovered from the Burari house further reveal that the family was planning to replicate the ritualistic hanging with a relative, reported Hindustan Times. The report cited police as saying that the Bhatia family was confident that they would survive the ritual and even planned to repeat it with a relative of a daughter-in-law of the family who was facing problems.

10. While the proceedings apparently leading up to the death of the 11 members of the family bear stark resemblance to the diary notings, the one thing that has left people baffled is the presence of 11 pipes protruding out of the wall of the house. While police probe whether this odd coincidence has something to do with the ritual, the contractor who installed the house said that there was no specific instruction from Lalit Bhatia, said to be the mind behind the horrific ritual, for the number of pipes. He only wanted to get these installed for ventilation purposes and the number of pipes is only a coincidence, he told HT.