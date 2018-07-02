Spiritual twist to Burari death mystry: No struggle, an engagement video – horrific details set to shock you

Rather than leading to the conclusion, the details emerged are only intensifying the mystery behind the case.

Burari death mystery: Shocking details – like there was no sign of struggle by family members, and the one like a girl, who is now dead, was discussing her shopping plans with her cousin over the phone – have emerged a day after 11 people were found dead from a house in Delhi’s Burari area. Rather than leading to the conclusion, the details emerged are only intensifying the mystery behind the case. What shocked many were the accounts of neighbours who echoed that it was a happy and prosperous family and was preparing for the wedding scheduled in the family.

Religious angle found

The Delhi police have suspected a religious angle as the prime reason behind the alleged suicide and murder. The police found a 45-page long handwritten notes on the spot. As per police, the deaths were allegedly part of a suicide pact, carried out in accordance with a religious practice. An officer associated with the investigation told news agency PTI that one of the note stated that “one will not die” but attain something “great”.

‘Children were playing cricket hours before the incident’

A friend of the two minor boys, who were among the 11 people found dead in north Delhi’s Burari, expressed his shock over the deaths. He said he had seen them playing cricket last night. The 15-year-old boys, who were students of Class 9, were playing cricket last night. “I saw them playing last night. Bhavnesh uncle was happy seeing them. It is hard to believe they are not here with us,” a neighbour said.

Girl, 33, got recently engaged, ‘discussed preparation for wedding till 11 pm’

Priyanka, 33, who was one of the 11 members of the family found dead under mysterious circumstances, had recently got engaged and was supposed to get married in November. A purported video of her engagement function is going viral on the social media. Amrik Singh, a neighbour of the family, said the family was preparing for the wedding of Priyanka and seemed quite happy.

Priyanka’s cousin Ketan Nagpal recalled she was discussing the preparations for her wedding last night. “She was talking about shopping for her wedding around 11 pm. She did not sound depressed or that she was about to kill herself. We were all looking forward to her wedding but now everything is over,” he said. Priyanka, an employee of an IT firm, was supposed to get married in a Noida-based family.

Bodies recovered in a shocking state

Police officials revealed that those who were found hanging had their mouth taped and their faces covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bedsheet. Narayan Devi (77), the eldest woman, found dead on the floor was the only one without a blindfold and had been allegedly strangulated. The others identified by the police were Narayani Devi’s daughter Pratibha (57), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Others were, Bhavnesh’s wife Savita (48) and their three children – Meenu (23), Nidhi (25) and Dhruv (15).

Relatives dismiss ‘religious angle’

A kin of the family suspected foul play in the incident, saying that “they were educated people and not superstitious”. Ketan Nagpal, whose maternal grandmother was one of the deceased, alleged that they were killed and dismissed the police theory that it could be a case of “suicide pact”.