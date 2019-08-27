Buoyed by support on J&K, BJP to launch campaign in small towns to mobilise support for Modi govt

BJP to launch nationwide campaign on Jammu and Kashmir decisions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide campaign from September 1 to highlight the significance of the Modi government’s recent decisions to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories. The campaign will create awareness in the public about its idea of ‘One Constitution One Nation’ in 370 smaller towns and 35 big cities including in Kashmir.

The BJP has already received immense support from all walks of lives for its August 5 decision. Barring the Congress and a few regional political parties, the decisions to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate it into two UTs have received praise from several non-NDA parties as well. A few Congress leaders have even openly backed the Modi government’s historic move.

The saffron party said that it is now targeting people living in small towns in an attempt to mobilise mass support for the Modi government’s decisions. The party on Monday announced that two groups led by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have been formed to coordinate the campaign.

The campaign will be rolled out with 35 public rallies in big cities and 370 people-contact programmes in smaller cities across the country.

As a part of the campaign, BJP leaders including Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers will hold rallies in different pockets of the country to highlight its ‘One Constitution One Nation’ theory.

The leaders have been asked to spread the messages given by Home Minister Amit Shah in his speeches in Parliament during the debate on Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation later.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the party has decided to hold rallies at seven places which includes state capital Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore (all in Kashmir division).

Pradhan said that scrapping Article 370 was not merely a sentimental decision for the party but based on reason. The government, he said, has already received support from all quarters for its ‘historic move’ and the campaign will create awareness about its significance.

“More than 85 developmental schemes of the central government will now be extended to the entire region,” he noted. He also claimed that normalcy had already been restored in many parts, ‘except for those who want to create trouble’.

When Shekhawat was asked if the restrictions in the Valley would be eased by September, he replied, “I am pretty sure it will be eased.”

To a question about the need for the BJP to launch such a programme when the Modi government had received public support at large, Shekhawat said, “There was a need to inform the masses about the significance of the development.”