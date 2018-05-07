Bungalows to former CMs: SC quashes law passed by UP government

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the law passed by Uttar Pradesh government which had granted permanent residential accommodation to former Chief Ministers of the state. In its order, the top court said that former CMs of the state are not entitled to government bungalows. The court observed that no Chief Ministers of the state should get bungalows after they demit office. The top court also termed the Section 4(3) of UP Ministers (salaries, allowances & miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 as unconstitutional.

The move comes after an NGO ‘Lok Prahari’ had moved the top court challenging the validity of the Ex-Chief Ministers Residence Allotment Rules, 1997. The said rules allowed the former ministers to reside in the residence lifelong.

Earlier, the apex court on April 3, 2017, had held that the government quarters and bungalows offered to the former Chief Ministers of the state was bad in law. The court further directed the concerned persons to vacate the bungalows and hand it over to the government. The court also asked the state government to recover appropriate rent from the occupants of the said bungalows.