Bungalow Row: Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav withdraw appeal from Supreme Court

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers and Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav have withdrawn withdrew their pleas in the Supreme Court in which they had requested for relief over vacating their government bungalows. Earlier in May, the top court had rejected an amendment by state Assembly that permitted ex-chief ministers to retain government bungalows even after leaving office. “A chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends,” Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said while hearing the case, as per Indian Express.

He also added the decision of the state assembly had an effect of creating a different class of citizens in the country for conferment of benefits through the distribution of public property on the basis of the previous public office they had occupied.

They had requested the apex court to give them some time to vacate their official residences that were allocated by the state government during their tenure. Akhilesh had pleaded the court to for “sufficient time to make arrangements for suitable alternative accommodation, taking into consideration the security of the petitioner and his family members”, while his father had sought relief citing the “security of the petitioner, age and ill-health”.

On June 2, the two former chief ministers vacated their official residences after the Supreme Court deadline. It was earlier reported in media that the bungalow vacated by the junior Yadav was left in a poor condition with missing decorative plants, water taps, bathroom fittings, damaged swimming pool, cycle track, among other things leading to a war of words between the BJP and the SP leaders. On June 3, BSP leader Mayawati had also vacated her house.