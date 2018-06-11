Bungalow row: Adityanath government charges Akhilesh Yadav of stealing, damaging public property

Earlier, some pictures and video clips, allegedly taken at the bungalow, showed the damage done to the parts of the government bungalow vacated by Yadav in Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has charged former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of damaging and stealing public property. The government has also launched a probe into the matter, CNN news 18 reported today. Earlier, some pictures and video clips, allegedly taken at the bungalow, showed the damage done to the parts of the government bungalow vacated by Yadav in Lucknow. The pictures showed damage to a cycle track, on walls after air-conditioners seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what seemed to be a badminton court in the bungalow.

The government officials said that former Uttar Pradesh chief minister left the bungalow with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen, reported The Indian Express.

On Sunday, Yadav had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘planting’ reports of missing items from his bungalow. Yadav said that he will pay for all the ‘missing items’ from the bungalow. The former chief minister said that he himself has left a number of items in the bungalow, which the government should return to him. However, Samajwadi Party downplayed the damage and questioned why the homes of recently vacated by other former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers in compliance with a Supreme Court order was not being shown.

In other significant remarks, Yadav said that he is ready to sacrifice some seats in the elections if need arises. “If there is a need to sacrifice a few seats for the BSP, we Samajwadis will not hesitate. We have to ensure the BJP is defeated,” he said in Mainpuri. The SP chief asserted that understanding between the SP and the BSP will continue till 2019. Yadav’s statement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year assumes significance as an alliance between the two mainstream outfits in Uttar Pradesh has ensured BJP’s defeat in four bypolls in the state this year.