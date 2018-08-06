Bungalow politics: Akhilesh Yadav shifts blame, announces Rs 11 lakh reward for info on ‘miscreants’ who caused damage

Facing flak over the damage caused to the official bungalow he vacated in June this year, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has blamed miscreants for the damages caused to his erstwhile official residence. Seeking to turn the tables, Akhilesh has termed the charges against him as baseless and has now announced a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who has information regarding the miscreants who vandalised the terrace, kitchen, electrical fittings, and flooring, among others.

Akhilesh Yadav is facing criticism for leaving the government accommodation at the Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow in a poor condition. A 200-page document submitted by the PWD last week submitted to the estate department concluded that the damages were caused when Akhilesh was vacating the bungalow. According to the PWD report, the bungalow located in the capital’s high-security zone Vikramaditya Marg suffered damages worth Rs 5.84 lakh.

Alleging that lies are being spread by the BJP on the matter, Akhilesh on Sunday said, “The issue is not really about the bungalow. The BJP has other conspiracies in mind. People went inside the bungalow in the night after I vacated it. People from some particular news channels were also invited.”

Announcing the Rs 11 lakh award for exposing culprits who vandalised bungalow, he said: “We announce a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh to whoever would give us the names of those who went inside the bungalow.”

The Samajwadi Party leader said that the amount will be paid by the party workers. “Our party workers would contribute Rs 2,000 each and with that, we will pay the reward.” The former CM also refuted allegations that he made changes inside the bungalow illegally.

“I was thrown out of that bungalow and it was not my property. No additional construction was made on my orders. Whatever changes were made were done after seeking prior approval of Lucknow Development Authority,” he said.

Akhilesh had allotted the bungalow to himself when he was Chief Minister of the state. Before the Assembly elections, the then SP government had amended the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981 to allow the former CMs to live in government bungalows for the lifetime. However, the Supreme Court later passed an order declaring the amended law null and void and asked the state government to ensure government bungalows occupied by former CMs are vacated immediately.