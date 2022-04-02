‘Bungalow of Hanuman set on fire’: Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP over Chirag Paswan’s eviction from Janpath bungalow

Days after Lok Janshakti Party (R) leader Chirag Paswan was evicted from the government bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan three decades ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under sharp attack from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly said that the BJP has set fire to the bungalow of ‘Hanuman’.

Chirag Paswan was evicted from the 12, Janpath bungalow in Delhi on Wednesday.

Tejashwi Yadav made the remark in reference to Chirag Paswan’s self-declaration that he is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Hanuman’. While Lord Hanuman had set Lanka on fire as per Ramayana, Tejashwi drew parallels with the incident to criticise the saffron party over Chirag Paswan’s eviction. The bungalow was marked for Union Ministers and since junior Paswan is not a part of the government, he was given multiple reminders to vacate it before his eviction on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Ram Vilas Paswan was standing with the BJP till the last. BJP set the Bungalow of ‘Hanuman’ on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders.”

The Lok Janshakti Party faced internal revolt last year when Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Paras parted ways with four party MPs and joined the ruling NDA. The party was divided into two factions officially – Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) headed by Chirag and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party headed by Paras.

Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister both in UPA and NDA governments and had stayed in the bungalow for long years. The bungalow also served as a hub of LJP’s political activities. After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year.