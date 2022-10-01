Bulldozers demolish illegal encroachments in Noida society at centre of Shrikant Tyagi row

Following the Shrikant Tyagi row, Noida authorities on Friday tore down illegal encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners of the Grand Omaxe Society, including that of the politician, The Indian Express reported.

The society has been in the news ever since Tyagi was seen in a video arguing with a society resident who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of his ground-floor apartment, during which he abused and pushed her. He was later arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Meerut. On September 30, Noida authorities demolished his flat.

The action came after a 48-notice was issued by the authorities after more than a dozen palm trees were put up again outside Tyagi’s apartment by his wife Anu Tyagi on Tuesday. This happened despite the presence of police.

Several excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to demolish the encroachment in the society at Sector 93B. A large police force was deployed at the spot.

Officials arrived at the society on Friday morning, as apartment owners, particularly the ground floor owners, staged a protest in front of the main gate. The bulldozers left the society at 4 pm, with the police noting that demolition would continue the next day if a stay order was not obtained.

The demolition of canopies and other encroachments began at Alexandra tower, before moving to Lincoln and Greenwich towers. Authorities also uprooted 11 of the 15 palm trees which were transplanted outside Tyagi’s apartment on Tuesday.

Society residents had objected to the plantation in the common area and expressed concern over the encroachment. A team of Noida officials had rushed to the spot and asked the Tyagi family to remove the trees in two days or officials would “remove the encroachment themselves”.

Following the demolition, Anu Tyagi said, “I am saying people’s houses should not be demolished. Initially, we said neither we are wrong nor others, but earlier I was alone so no one listened to us. I am sad that today parts of several people’s houses are being demolished,” she said.

“I only said that the same norms should be applied to all. Do with us what is done with others and vice versa,” she added, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier this week, scores of people from the Tyagi community, led by an outfit called Tyagi Samaj, staged a protest in support of Shrikant and Anu Tyagi, demanding that either the damages done to their property be amended and the trees replanted and also act against encroachments by other other residents too.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that since flat owners didn’t comply with orders, illegal constructions were demolished.

“Flat owners were told about illegal constructions that need to be demolished , but they did not oblige. With police’s help, Noida Authority demolished the illegal construction in the open areas of the society in 17 cases,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.