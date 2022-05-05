Bulldozer tyre burst leaves two men blown to pieces, incident caught on CCTV — Watch

Two people were killed when a bulldozer tyre, in which they were filling air, exploded at a vehicle workshop in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. The incident, which took place in Raipur’s Siltara Industrial area on May 3, was captured on CCTV camera.

The spine-chilling video footage shows one of the two workers filling air in the huge tyre. The other one then comes and presses the tyre for a couple of times to check the air pressure when the tyre explodes. The explosion was so powerful that it blew off both the men.

Both the workers, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, were killed in the tyre burst incident, police officials said, adding that an investigation has been launched.