‘Bull a symbol of farmers’: Rahul Gandhi to visit Tamil Nadu to witness Jallikattu on Pongal Day

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, celebrated as Pongal Day, to witness Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport. He will watch the event to extend his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. Giving out the details of the visit, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri said that Rahul Gandhi would lend his moral support to agitating farmers by witnessing Jallikattu at Avanipuram in Madurai district. He said bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the southern state comes just ahead of the assembly elections. But Alagiri said Gandhi was visiting the state to honour the farmers and the Tamil culture on the day of the harvest festival and he will not engage in a poll campaign on that day. The state Congress then blasted the ruling AIADMK government calling it an ‘inept regime’ which is subservient to the Centre. He claimed that only K Palaniswami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and his party AIADMK had supported the three farm laws.

According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to reach Madurai by 11 am on Thursday (Pongal Day) and would spend about four hours in the temple town. The news agency said that there were no other scheduled events like interaction with farmers but such programmes might take place if Gandhi so desired. The Congress state chief also said that Gandhi also has no plans to visit the alliance partner M K Stalin.

Alagiri further said that Gandhi is likely to visit the state again by the end of the month. During this visit, the former Congress chief could meet allies. He said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would also be invited to the state in the run up to the election expected to be held in April-May. The Congress is in alliance with MK Stalin led DMK.