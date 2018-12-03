Bulandshahr violence: Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over deaths, seeks probe report in 2 days

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 10:48 PM

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post in Bulandshahr and clashed with police.


Inspector Subodh Kumar and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post in Bulandshahr.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday expressed grief over the deaths in violence in Bulandshahr and sought a probe report into the incident within two days, according to an official statement.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post in Bulandshahr and clashed with police, which opened fire, officials said.

The statement said Adityanath has directed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar to immediately reach the spot, and submit a probe report, containing reasons behind the violence and details about the guilty, within two days.

“The chief minister said as soon as the probe report is obtained, a decision will be taken by the state government to provide financial assistance to the affected persons and initiate action against the guilty,” it said.

Adityanath also directed the officials of the police and district administration to maintain peace, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told PTI, “The Chief Minister was in constant touch with the senior officials including the DGP over the Bulandshahr incident, while he was campaigning in Rajasthan.”

“As soon as, he came to know about the incident, he spoke to the DGP, and directed the ADG (intelligence) to reach the spot immediately.” Adityanath addressed election rallies at Bhiilwara in Rajasthan on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bulandshahr violence: Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over deaths, seeks probe report in 2 days
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition