Bulandshahr violence: ‘What about death of cows?’ – BJP MLA’s open letter to bureaucrats who demanded Yogi’s resignation

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 7:47 PM

"You're seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows," Sharma wrote in his letter.

"You're seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows," Sharma wrote in his letter.

BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma on Thursday wrote an open letter to 83 former bureaucrats who demanded UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the incident of violence in Bulandshahr. “You’re seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows,” Sharma wrote in his letter. “You should realise that people who killed the cows were the culprit in real terms. Act of the mob was a result of sudden provocation due to killing of Gaumata,” Sharma said. The BJP lawmaker’s letter came after a group of former bureaucrats had slammed Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi over the Bulandshahr mob violence.

In the open letter, the former officials had said that “politics of hate has taken the most dangerous turn” and the Bulandshahr incident showed the “perverted” fundamental principles of governance and constitutional ethics of the Yogi government. The officials said that “hooliganism and thuggery have been mainstreamed into governance”. The letter came hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government should be “thanked” for defeating a “political conspiracy” to spread anarchy through communal violence in the state.

The group had slammed even PM Modi for maintaining a “stony silence” over the December 3 mob violence in which a police officer was killed.

The letter called for the resignation of Adityanath and urged the Allahabad High Court to initiate a judicial inquiry taking suo-motu cognisance of the violence and the “cold-blooded murder” of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The letter signed by 83 former civil servants included former Foreign Secretaries Shiv Shankar Menon, Shayam Saran and Sujata Singh and former Ambassador and DGP Julio Ribeiro.

