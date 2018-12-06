Bulandshahr violence: VHP sees conspiracy, says police failed to stop illegal cow slaughter

Bulandshahr violence: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has termed the Bulandshahar incident as highly unfortunate where inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth were killed after cow vigilantes went on a rampage. VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Wednesday said that there can be no place for murder in any democracy, adding blaming a certain ideology for the incident is highly inappropriate.

Terming it a conspiracy by anti-social elements for selfish motives, Jain said that villagers of Chingravati were left bewildered when they saw remains of slaughtered cows and some people slaughtering cows on December 3 morning. He said that the sit-in dharna was not sponsored by any organisation but was a collective protest by the locals.

“They sat on a dharna and vowed not to get up till the perpetrators of cow slaughter were not arrested. The people sitting on the protest were local villagers and did not belong to any organisation,” Jain said.

The VHP leader said that cows were slaughtered for beef which was to be partaken by Muslims who had gathered for Iztima.

“Cows were being slaughtered in illegal slaughterhouses there. Because of this, there was already a feeling of anger in the community,” Jain said.

The remark comes in the backdrop of reports that Bajrang Dal and VHP workers were involved in the murder of Subodh and youth. Police even booked Bajrang Dal’s district head Yogesh Raj, a BJP youth wing worker and a VHP worker.

Jain said that the cop was killed under unfortunate circumstances and blaming any person or organisation without investigation is not right.

Bulandshahr violence

“When the police was trying to control the situation, a police officer was hit by a stone on his head. The officer, on the mistaken assumption that a youth standing nearby had hit him, took out his revolver and fires a bullet on the youth’s chest. This is confirmed by a video which went viral after this incident. This led the villagers to get agitated and resulted in the unfortunate incident,” he said.

“Even before the SIT was formed, Hindu organisations were named, this can happen only if there is some agenda,” he added.

The VHP leader even accused police of trying to conceal its own wrongdoings. “The village which lost its young boy witness police attacks, abuses and misbehave with women, which is highly condemnable,” Jain said.

He said that police in Bulandshahar have failed to stop illegal cow slaughter.

So far, seven persons have been booked for cow slaughter including two Muslim minors. Villagers, however, say that two Muslim youths who were named in the FIR for allegedly slaughtering cows were attending an Islamic congregation when the incident happened. In the FIR for rioting, 27 persons have been named including leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal along with 60 unidentified persons.