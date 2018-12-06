Bulandshahr violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets slain inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s family

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 12:39 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family members of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in the Bulandshahr violence and assured them of justice and strict action against the culprits.

bulandshahr violence, bulandshahr cow vigilantism, yogi adityanath, bulandshahr protests, bulandshahr lynching, Uttar Pradesh, cow vigilantism, Subodh Kumar SinghThe chief minister met Singh’s wife and two sons at his Kalidas Marg residence here, an official spokesman said. (ANI)

He said Adityanath had decided that the government would pay off the education loan that the family had taken. "The chief minister has assured us that he will remain with us in this difficult time and ensure justice for us. He said strict action will be taken against those involved," the victim's son Shrey Singh said. Adityanath had declared Monday a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for the parents and a government job for a member of his family.

He said Adityanath had decided that the government would pay off the education loan that the family had taken. “The chief minister has assured us that he will remain with us in this difficult time and ensure justice for us. He said strict action will be taken against those involved,” the victim’s son Shrey Singh said. Adityanath had declared Monday a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for the parents and a government job for a member of his family.

The inspector was also an Investigating Officer (IO) in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case. Singh and a 20-year-old man were killed in mob violence triggered by alleged slaughter of cows in Bulandshahr. The chief minister had ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in the western UP district.

ALSO READ | Focus on cow slaughter at CM Yogi Adityanath’s meet to review law and order

Adityanath had held a an meeting here Tuesday with the chief secretary, the DGP, the principal secretary (home) and the additional director general of police (intelligence). The chief minister had also drawn flak from opposition parties for attending a laser show in Gorakhpur when the violence broke out in Bulandshahr Monday.

An official spokesman said the chief minister was of the view that the incident “is part of a bigger conspiracy, and hence all those directly or indirectly related to cow slaughter should be arrested in a time-bound manner”.

