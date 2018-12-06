Bulandshahr violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets slain inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s family

The chief minister met Singh’s wife and two sons at his Kalidas Marg residence here, an official spokesman said. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family members of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in the Bulandshahr violence and assured them of justice and strict action against the culprits. The chief minister met Singh’s wife and two sons at his Kalidas Marg residence here, an official spokesman said. “The CM has given assurance to the victim’s family that they will remain like a family and there would not any disturbance in their studies,” UP DGP OP Singh, who was also present there, told reporters.

He said Adityanath had decided that the government would pay off the education loan that the family had taken. “The chief minister has assured us that he will remain with us in this difficult time and ensure justice for us. He said strict action will be taken against those involved,” the victim’s son Shrey Singh said. Adityanath had declared Monday a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for the parents and a government job for a member of his family.

Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh: We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/ezL2MBqTAy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

#Lucknow: Family of Inspector Subodh Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP DGP OP Singh at CM residence. #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/orQCqVAsUn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

Lucknow: Family of Inspector Subodh Singh meets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence. #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/JTcyqRmZ9t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

Lucknow: Family of Inspector Subodh Singh(who died after being attacked by mob protesting over alleged cow slaughter in #Bulandshahr) meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence. pic.twitter.com/LhIwUODToI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

Family of Inspector Subodh Singh(who died after being attacked by mob protesting over alleged cow slaughter in #Bulandshahr) arrives at CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. pic.twitter.com/8aKF2ElWAT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

The inspector was also an Investigating Officer (IO) in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case. Singh and a 20-year-old man were killed in mob violence triggered by alleged slaughter of cows in Bulandshahr. The chief minister had ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in the western UP district.

ALSO READ | Focus on cow slaughter at CM Yogi Adityanath’s meet to review law and order

Adityanath had held a an meeting here Tuesday with the chief secretary, the DGP, the principal secretary (home) and the additional director general of police (intelligence). The chief minister had also drawn flak from opposition parties for attending a laser show in Gorakhpur when the violence broke out in Bulandshahr Monday.

An official spokesman said the chief minister was of the view that the incident “is part of a bigger conspiracy, and hence all those directly or indirectly related to cow slaughter should be arrested in a time-bound manner”.