Bulandshahr violence: Three arrested for cow slaughtering booked under NSA

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 9:59 AM

The incident of cow slaughtering came to light after people spotted cattle carcasses strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3.

The incident of cow slaughtering came to light after people spotted cattle carcasses strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3. (PTI)

Bulandshahr: Three people arrested in connection with the alleged cow slaughtering incident last month have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The incident of cow slaughtering came to light after people spotted cattle carcasses strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3.

This triggered massive violence and a mob went on a rampage attacking the local Chingrawathi Police post. Soon the violence took an ugly turn and inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed of gunshot injuries during the clash.

Following the incident, two separate FIRs – one for the violence and the other for cow slaughter – were registered at the Siyana Police Station. The police have arrested seven people in the cow slaughter case and three of them have been charged under the NSA. Three booked under NSA are Azhar Khan, Nadeem Khan and Mehboob Ali.

Informing about the action, District Magistrate Anuj Jha told PTI: “The three accused had applied for bail and there was a chance of them getting the bail. Keeping that in mind, the National Security Act has been invoked against them.”

He further said that the action has been taken based on a police report which stated that all three indulged in cow slaughtering for earning money illegally. “To maintain public order and amity, the three have been charged under the section 3 sub-section 3 of the NSA,” he said.

PTI cited a statement by Jha that said: “Their acts (the three accused) have hurt the sentiments of Hindus in Mahav and Nayabans village after which the violence broke out in which people attacked the police with sticks and axe, among others, and Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed. This had disturbed public order and communal harmony.”

