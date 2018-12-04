Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Kumar Singh, cop killed in mob violence, also investigated Dadri lynching case

Subodh Kumar Singh was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Siana police station

Bulandshahr violence: The killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth during violent clashes between cops and an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr have shocked the country. The rampaging mob, which was protesting alleged cow slaughter following the recovery of carcasses, attacked and torched a police post in the area, officials said. Taking cognizance of the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has expressed grief and sought a preliminary report within two days from Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar.

While the youth has been identified as Sumit, the deceased police official was Subodh Kumar Singh. Singh was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Siana police station where the incident took place. Singh suffered a gunshot injury and wounds from hard and blunt objects, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar.

As per the statement of the driver of Singh’s official vehicle, the police official had already suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The vehicle was allegedly waylaid by the irate mob and Singh was killed in a field.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Inspector Singh was the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case in Dadri between September 28, 2015 and November 9, 2015. Akhlaq was also killed by an angry mob in Dadri claiming that he had stored beef in his house.

Singh was posted as in-charge of Jarcha police station in Noida and was instrumental in the prompt arrest of the accused, according to reports. Singh was subsequently transferred to Varanasi after his brief stint as investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case. Singh hails from Tarigawa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. He was the son of Ram Pratap Singh, who also served in the Uttar Pradesh Police. His cousin said that Singh got a job on compensatory grounds after his father died of a prolonged illness. Subodh joined the police force in 1995.

Subodh is survived by wife Rajni and two children Shrey and Abhishek – one in school and another in an engineering college – live in Noida. Subodh’s elder brother Atul Singh retired from the Air Force and resides in Delhi.