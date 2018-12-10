Bulandshahr violence: Now, BJP MP blames slain cop for failing to check cow slaughter and cattle smuggling

Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal has blamed deceased SHO Subodh Kumar Singh on “failing to check cow slaughter and cattle smuggling.”

A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has blamed deceased SHO Subodh Kumar Singh on “failing to check cow slaughter and cattle smuggling.” Condemning the Bulandshahr lynching incident on December 3, Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal said the probe team should also look into why the slain policeman failed to act on the FIR lodged in connection with cow slaughter.

“Whatever has happened in Bulandshahr on December 3 leading to the death of the Siana Station House Officer in mob lynching is highly deplorable. But the probe team should also include within its purview why no action was taken by the SHO in connection with the FIR lodged regarding cow smuggling at the Siana police station before the violence.”

Policemen inspect vehicles set on fire by mob during protest in Bulandshahr.

The remark comes days after another BJP MP came out in support of the main accused in the brutal murder of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and the actions of the mob which attacked him over the alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr.

Calling it “noble and eye-opening work”, Bulandshahr MP Bhola Ram on Thursday supported the prime accused – Bajrang Dal member Yogeshraj Singh – in the policeman’s killing. The MP had said, “Expressing your support for stricter cow slaughter laws is not a crime. He was doing noble and eye-opening work. He brought to my attention that such an incident has occurred. Rest is a matter of investigation.”

Meerut MP Agrawal also alleged that there were “hindrances” to Chief Minister Adityanath’s “long-cherished dream”.

“Putting a strict check on incidents of cow slaughter in the state is a dream of Yogi Adityanathji but some officers at the higher level and policemen down at the police stations are posing hindrances to the CM’s long cherished dream. I am not saying that all officers are corrupt but there are definitely some who have an agenda to denigrate the image of the BJP government for their vested political and monetary interests.”

He also accused senior officers of not taking cases of cow slaughter seriously. “I have lodged complaints of cow slaughter in areas under the Kithore and Bhawanpur police stations but the higher-ups have not paid any heed to my concerns,” Agrawal added.

Dharmendra Singh Rathore, in charge of Bhawanpur police station denied MP’s claims when contacted and said, “There have been no reports of cow smuggling in the recent past from areas under my jurisdiction. It’s the privilege of the MP to make such statements and he is free to raise doubts. The police will definitely act if he gives us any specific information.”

“We are very sensitive towards cases of cattle smuggling and cow slaughter. We conduct regular raids on suspects in our area. I don’t know why the MP has raised doubts on our functioning,” echoed Prem Chand Sharma, who is in charge of Kithore police station.