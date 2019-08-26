Bulandshahr violence: Nothing to do with BJP, says Keshav Maurya after six bailed accused get hero’s welcome

Keshav Prasad Maurya also asked the Opposition to not make a mountain out of a molehill. (ANI Photo)

A day after a video showed the six accused in Bulandshahr violence being welcomed with garlands and loud chants after getting bail emerged on social media, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya distanced from the incident saying that the government had nothing to do with it. Maurya also asked the Opposition to not make a mountain out of a molehill. “If supporters of someone who have been released from jail welcome them, the government and BJP has nothing to do with it. Opposition must not make a mountain out of a molehill,” Maurya told news agency ANI.

On Sunday, a video showing the six men being garlanded by their followers as they came out of the jail started doing the rounds on social media. The six are accused of allegedly inciting violence that resulted in the death of a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in December 2018. A video of the incident posted by ANI shows the crowd raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The supporters also took turns to click photos with the key accused, Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji.

On December 3 last year, Inspector Subodh Kumar and a 20-year-old youth were killed in violence caused by cow vigilantes. The violence broke out after right-wing groups recovered some animal carcasses outside village Mahaw in Siyana that they claimed was of cows. Singh was attacked by a mob when he tried to clear the traffic jam caused by the vigilantes carrying the carcasses on tractor trolleys and blocking a busy road.

In the case registered by Uttar Pradesh police in the incident, 38 people were found guilty and sent to jail. The accused included local BJP leaders and Bajran Dal members. Six of the accused were released on Saturday evening.