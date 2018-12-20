Bulandshahr violence: Naseeruddin Shah expresses concern over the incident; here is what the veteran actor says

Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has expressed concerned over the Bulandshahr violence, in which a police officer lost his life over alleged cow slaughter incident recently. He spoke on “the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer” and how he don’t see “the situation improving anytime soon”. “In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer,” the actor was quoted as saying by Indian Express..

While speaking at a programme, he also pointed out on “impunity provided for those who take the law into their hands”. “The poison has already spread and it is difficult to put this jinn back into the bottle. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands,” the paper quoted the actor as saying further.

The actor in an over two-minute video also expressed fears over response of his children if they were asked about their religion. “I feel worried about my children. They do not have a religion. I had received religious education as a child. Ratna (his wife who is a Hindu) belongs to a liberal household, so she had received none,” he added.

“I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks “are you a Hindu or a Muslim”, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon,” he went on to say.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed on December 3 in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Till now, the state police have taken five accused in custody. The main accused is however absconding.