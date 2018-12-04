Bulandshahr violence: Mayawati blames UP government for ‘lawlessness’

In a statement, the four-time Chief Minister said that government was now faced with the same mobocracy it inculcated to make political gains over the past many years. (File photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence in Bulandshahr which claimed two lives, saying the “lawlessness” in the state was a result of its “faulty and wrong policies”.

In a statement, the four-time Chief Minister said that government was now faced with the same mobocracy it inculcated to make political gains over the past many years.

She said Monday’s Bulandshahr mob violence, in which a police officer and a young man were shot dead, reflected that the state government had lost grip on rightwing Hindu cadres which earlier targeted only Dalits, backward castes and Muslims.

Mayawati said that announcing financial assistance to the victims’ families was not enough and sought assurance from the Adityanath government that such incidents won’t be repeated in the future.

The violence broke out after the recovery of some animal carcasses that right-wing groups claimed were of cows.

Inspector S.K. Singh was shot in the head in the violence. A young man was also killed.

Singh was attacked by a mob when he tried to clear the traffic jam caused by the vigilantes carrying the carcasses on tractor trolleys and blocking a busy road.