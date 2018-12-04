Bulandshahr violence: Incident planned in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says CPI(M)

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 5:03 PM

The party alleged that the sudden eruption of violent protests amid rumours of cow slaughter "fits the pattern of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindutva outfits instigating communal tensions."

Of the 27 named, at least four are workers and functionaries of right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, officials said.

The CPI(M) Tuesday blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “communally provocative speeches” for the Bulandshahr violence and said it was “planned” in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The CPI(M) polit bureau in a statement condemned the brutal killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a bystander, allegedly by a mob in Bulandshahr district on Monday.

“Such incidents are planned in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The communally provocative speeches being made by Chief Minister Adityanath have also created an atmosphere for the mobs to act with impunity”, said the CPI(M) in the statement.

Demanding firm actions against those who have perpetrated the crime, the party stated that all steps should be taken to ensure no communal incidents in future.

Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the mob violence, police said Tuesday.

Twenty-seven people have been named in the FIR, registered around 3 am following the violence Monday, while cases have been lodged against 50 to 60 unidentified people, police officials said.

