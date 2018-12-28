Bulandshahr violence: Delhi taxi driver Prashant Natt who shot dead cop Subodh Kumar arrested

By: | Updated: December 28, 2018 7:40 AM

Subodh Kumar and local youth Sumit Kumar were killed during mob violence near Siyana village in Bulandshahar on December 3 following protests against alleged cow slaughter.

Bulandshahr violenceBulandshahr violence prime accused

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a Delhi taxi driver in connection with the Bulandshahr violence case that claimed two lives including cop Subodh Kumar Singh. According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested person has been identified as Prashant Natt. Police said that Natt was on the run since the day Subodh Kumar was killed and is the prime accused in his killing.

Natt was arrested from the Noida-Bulandshahr border after his identification from a series of videos of December 3 violence. Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP Bulandhshahr (city) said that Natt has accepted during interrogation that he was the one who fired at Subodh Kumar.

Also Read: Bulandshahr violence a political conspiracy hatched by those out of power: Yogi Adityanath

Subodh Kumar and local youth Sumit Kumar were killed during mob violence near Siyana village in Bulandshahar on December 3 following protests against alleged cow slaughter.

Bulandshahr SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express that Subodh Singh had fired at a crowd in self-defense killing Sumit Kumar who had thrown stones at the cop. Prashant and other protesters, identified as Rahul, David and Johnny, cornered Subodh in the fields and attacked him with stones.

“He fired in self-defence. The bullet hit Sumit… By this time, Subodh was grievously injured and had little energy left to defend himself,” the SSP said.

Prabhakar Chaudhary informed that Prashant Natt took Subodh’s service revolver and shot him in the head.

“His (Natt) confession has been corroborated by other accused who submitted surrender pleas in the last week,” the top cop added.

Initially, police had named Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj as the prime suspect in Subodh’s killing. Raj is still at large.

During interrogation, Natt told police that he worked as a taxi driver in Delhi. He has been unemployed for the last six months and stayed with his wife and children in Chingrawati. Citing sources, the IE report said that Natt also allegedly had a criminal background.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bulandshahr violence: Delhi taxi driver Prashant Natt who shot dead cop Subodh Kumar arrested
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition