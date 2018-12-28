Bulandshahr violence: Delhi taxi driver Prashant Natt who shot dead cop Subodh Kumar arrested

Bulandshahr violence prime accused

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a Delhi taxi driver in connection with the Bulandshahr violence case that claimed two lives including cop Subodh Kumar Singh. According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested person has been identified as Prashant Natt. Police said that Natt was on the run since the day Subodh Kumar was killed and is the prime accused in his killing.

Natt was arrested from the Noida-Bulandshahr border after his identification from a series of videos of December 3 violence. Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP Bulandhshahr (city) said that Natt has accepted during interrogation that he was the one who fired at Subodh Kumar.

Subodh Kumar and local youth Sumit Kumar were killed during mob violence near Siyana village in Bulandshahar on December 3 following protests against alleged cow slaughter.

Bulandshahr SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express that Subodh Singh had fired at a crowd in self-defense killing Sumit Kumar who had thrown stones at the cop. Prashant and other protesters, identified as Rahul, David and Johnny, cornered Subodh in the fields and attacked him with stones.

“He fired in self-defence. The bullet hit Sumit… By this time, Subodh was grievously injured and had little energy left to defend himself,” the SSP said.

Prabhakar Chaudhary informed that Prashant Natt took Subodh’s service revolver and shot him in the head.

“His (Natt) confession has been corroborated by other accused who submitted surrender pleas in the last week,” the top cop added.

Initially, police had named Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj as the prime suspect in Subodh’s killing. Raj is still at large.

During interrogation, Natt told police that he worked as a taxi driver in Delhi. He has been unemployed for the last six months and stayed with his wife and children in Chingrawati. Citing sources, the IE report said that Natt also allegedly had a criminal background.