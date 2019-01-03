Bulandshahr violence: Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, main accused in cop’s murder, arrested

Bulandshahr violence: Yogesh Raj (Image source- Twitter)

Bulandshahr violence: Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence case, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police. Raj, the district convener of the Bajrang Dal in Bulandshahr, was one of the main suspects among the 27 named in an FIR. Raj had claimed innocence in a video that surfaced online earlier.

The FIR including 27 people who were named and 50-60 unidentified persons was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence at the Chingrawathi police post during which Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed. The violence broke out after an alleged cow slaughter incident.

The inspector and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. The death of the police official created uproar across the nation. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Uttar Pradesh government Saturday transferred Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office.

The government also transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr — Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar. Apart from Raj, an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, was arrested and has been remanded in custody.

Another inquiry by a government-constituted SIT is underway, and the team is going into every minute detail and video footage of the incident, the officer said. A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the government into the incidents.

Subodh Kumar Singh was the investigating officer (IO) of the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015, to November 9, 2015. However, the charge sheet had been filed by a different IO in March 2016.