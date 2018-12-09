Bulandshahr violence: Armyman suspected of killing cop arrested, handed over to UP STF

Army jawan Jitendra Malik has been brought to Syana police station for further questioning (ANI)

An Army jawan allegedly involved in the killing of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr has been arrested, a senior official of the UP Special Task Force said Sunday. “The Army handed over Jitendra Malik to UP STF team in Meerut yesterday late night,” IG STF Amitabh Yash told PTI here today.

Asked whether this will be considered as handing over by Army or arrest by the STF, Yash said, “Technically it will be considered as arrest. In the videos available he is present at the site of violence.” Currently, he is in police custody in Meerut, the IG STF said.

Read Also| India much cleaner after Swachh Bharat Mission, says Ruskin Bond

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr district apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby. During the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Saturday that full cooperation will be extended in the investigation of the incident.