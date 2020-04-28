Bulandshahr: Two priests beaten to death by man they accused of stealing tongs, CM Adityanath assures strict action

Two sadhus killed at a temple in Bulandshahr. ANI Pic

Two priests were beaten to death in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a report in The Indian Express. It said that the two sadhus had accused a man of stealing a chimta (tongs). The man, police said, was upset with the sadhus and murdered them.

The deceased sadhus have been identified as Jagdish Das (55) and Sher Singh (45).

According to police, the accused Murari was arrested in connection with the crime which took place in Pagauna village. Police said both Das and Singh were living in a temple in the village.

Murari was reportedly upset after Das and Singh accused him of stealing tongs and scolded him a few days ago.

Police said that Murari was in an inebriated state and half-naked when he was arrested from the village. The police said that Murari told them that ‘God’s will’ was behind the killing and alleged that he committed the crime under influence.

Santosh Kumar Singh, SP Bulandshahr said prima facie it appears that he killed the duo after they chided him for stealing a chimta.

“We received information that bodies of two sadhus were found in Pagauna village early in the morning. At around 5 am, the accused Murari was found roaming around the village, half-naked under the influence of cannabis,” the SP said.

“We are waiting for him to sober up in order to investigate further,” he added.

Police initially said that Das and Singh were murdered using a sword. But later clarified that they seem to have been beaten to death using sticks. The sticks were lying inside the temple.

According to the locals, while Das had come to the temple 15 years ago, Singh came five years ago. Both were given the responsibility to manage the temple affairs.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases including into the killings of two priests in Bulandshahr.

“Today, two sadhus sleeping in a temple in Bulandshahr have been killed mercilessly.There should be a thorough probe into such heinous crimes and no one should politicise these incidents at such a time,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the crime and has asked the DM and SSP to submit a detailed report of the incident. The CM has also directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit.