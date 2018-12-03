Bulandshahr Live: Two including police inspector killed in violence over illegal cow slaughter, magistrate probe ordered

Bulandshahr Live: A police inspector and a youth have been reported killed in an incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The violence broke out in the city after reports of illegal cow slaughter, while the youth was killed in police firing, news agency PTI reported. A mob pelted stones and indulged in arson, setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire, Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said. The slain cop has been identified as Inspector Subodh Kumar. As tensions prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said.
The incident comes amid Muslim Itjema (a large gathering of Muslim community) in the city where around 10-20 lakh people have reportedly gathered.
Inspector Subodh Kumar, who was posted at the Syana Police Station, died in the violence, he said, but did not elaborate. Police said a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sumit died of gun-shot wounds. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway. District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police and senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge. As Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya arrived on the scene, protesters turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson. District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police had to open fire in self-defence. Meerut Divisional Commissioner Aneeta C Meshram said she was rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation. PTI
Violence broke here on Monday over alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, leaving a police inspector and a youth dead as a mob went on a rampage here torching a police post and clashed with police, which opened fire to control the situation, officials said. Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said the protesters from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire. The trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cow and its progeny in a jungle in Mahaw village, the ADG said. Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. PTI
"One policeman died in stone pelting from villagers, later a local Sumit also got shot and was shifted to a hospital in Meerut where he succumbed to injuries. Probe is underway to find out who shot him," says Anand Kumar.
People complained that cattle carcass was found in field, villagers were assured action, but villagers carried carcass on a tractor and blocked main road, protest turned violence and stones were pelted on police, forces retaliated with lathi charge: Anand Kumar, ADG L&O, speaks on the incident. (Source: ANI)