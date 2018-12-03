Bulandshahr Live: Two including police inspector killed in violence over illegal cow slaughter, magistrate probe ordered

Bulandshahr Live: As tensions prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said.

Bulandshahr Live: A police inspector and a youth have been reported killed in an incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The violence broke out in the city after reports of illegal cow slaughter, while the youth was killed in police firing, news agency PTI reported. A mob pelted stones and indulged in arson, setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire, Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said. The slain cop has been identified as Inspector Subodh Kumar. As tensions prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said.

The incident comes amid Muslim Itjema (a large gathering of Muslim community) in the city where around 10-20 lakh people have reportedly gathered.