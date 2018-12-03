‘Bulandshahr Itjema has nothing to do with Cow slaughter incident’: Police says don’t fall for fake news

A police inspector and a youth were killed after as a mob protesting over alleged illegal cow slaughter went on a rampage torching a police post and clashed with police.

Bulandshahr violence, which has led to the death of two people including a police inspector, has nothing to do with Muslim Itjema event where more than 10 lakh people from Muslim community had gathered for a religious meet, Bulandshahr police said on Monday. The police department appealed people to not to spread any rumours related to the incident. “Kripya bhramak khabar na failayein. Is Ghatna ka Itjema karyakram se koi sabandh nahi hai. Itjema Shakushal sampann hua hai. Uprokt ghatna Itjema sthal se 45-50 KM thana Syana chetra mein ghatit hui hai jisme kuch upadraviyo dwara ghatna kaarit ki gayi hai. Is sambandh mein vaidhanik karyavahi ki ja rhi hai,” read a tweet posted on official account of Bulandshahr Police department. The statement from the Police came in reply to a tweet posted by police.

Earlier, a police inspector and a youth were killed after as a mob protesting over alleged illegal cow slaughter went on a rampage torching a police post and clashed with police, officials told news agency PTI. Some of the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson, Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said in a press conference. The mob also set ablaze several vehicles and Chingarwathi Police Chowki. The police said that a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sumit, died of gunshot wounds.

कृपया भ्रामक खबर न फैलाएं। इस घटना का इज्तिमा कार्यक्रम से कोई संबंध नही है। इज्तिमा सकुशल सम्पन्न समाप्त हुआ है। उपरोक्त घटना इज्तिमा स्थल से 45-50 किमी थाना स्याना क्षेत्र मे घटित हुई है जिसमे कुछ उपद्रवियो द्वारा घटना कारित की गयी है।इस संबंध मे वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है https://t.co/TwouiJoqhu — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) December 3, 2018

Later, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces and ordered multiple probes. “This morning carcasses of the cows were found dumped in a forest area outside the village. Activists of right-wing organisations soon gathered at the spot and alleged that people of a community were indulging in cow slaughter,” he said. The police department has also initiated a SIT, ADG-Intelligence — and a magisterial inquiry in the incident.